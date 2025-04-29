Lee Seung-gi and wife to cut ties with in-laws over stock price manipulation scandal
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 11:16
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer Lee Seung-gi and his wife are set to cut ties with his in-laws after his father-in-law was indicted again for manipulating stock prices, Lee said in a statement on Tuesday.
"My heart truly feels heavy to write this today," Lee said in a press release.
"My father-in-law had been fined for his illegal activities in the past, but he has been indicted by the authorities once more. I cannot feel anything but remorse after having waited for the results with faith as a member of the family.
"It is now, after very long deliberation with my wife, that we will cut off all our ties with my wife's side of the family," he continued. "All our trust as a family has been broken. We will arm ourselves with better judgment and pay our due to society."
Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in tied the knot on April 7, 2023, two years after publicly confirming their relationship in May 2021. They announced Lee Da-in’s pregnancy in November 2023 and welcomed their first child in February 2024.
Lee Da-in is the daughter of veteran actor Kyun Mi-ri, whose second husband — and Lee Da-in's stepfather — Lee Hong-hun was indicted for manipulating stock prices in 2016.
Lee Hong-hun was sentenced to four years in prison with a 2.5 billion won ($1.7 million) fine in 2018. An appeals court found him not guilty in 2019, but the Supreme Court overruled the second ruling and Lee Hong-hun is currently undergoing trial.
Lee Seung-gi had come under fire in the past for saying that he and his wife had nothing to do with the in-laws and that "families are not to be messed with."
"I am deeply regretful about my imprudent utterances, which were made without properly learning the issues surrounding my father-in-law," Lee Seung-gi said in his Tuesday's letter.
"All illegal activities must be punished accordingly. I am sincerely sorry to any victim who would have been hurt by my recklessness. I am sorry to everyone who trusted me and understood me."
Earlier this month, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of Lee Seung-gi in his second settlement dispute against his former agency, Chorokbaem Media, formerly known as Hook Entertainment.
The court ordered Chorokbaem Media to pay Lee 581 million won, along with interest accrued due to the delay of its payment to the singer.
In a civil suit filed in June 2023, Chorokbaem Media claimed that it had overpaid Lee and requested that Lee pay the company 900 million won.
Lee, in return, claimed he had not received any settlements for his music streaming revenue for 18 years under Chorokbaem Media. He sent a legal notice demanding the settlement of unpaid earnings.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
