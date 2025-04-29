Police reveal identity of Mia grocery store killer
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 19:26
Police revealed the identity of a man who killed a woman in Seoul's Mia-dong last week as Kim Seong-jin, 32.
Kim, born in 1992, was charged with murder after fatally stabbing a woman in her 60s at a grocery store in the Mia-dong neighborhood of Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, on April 22.
The police held a deliberation committee on the disclosure of personal information the same day and stated, “The brutality of the crime and the severity of the damage are recognized. Also, the evidence is sufficient, and disclosure is deemed necessary for crime prevention and in the public interest.”
As Kim did not object to the disclosure, his personal information will be displayed on the police website for 30 days starting Tuesday.
Kim was apprehended at the scene of the crime at around 6:20 p.m. on April 22, after he killed the woman with a knife displayed for sale in the grocery store near Mia Station.
A woman in her 60s who was attacked died, and another woman in her 40s was injured but is not in a life-threatening condition.
After the attack, Kim was found calmly smoking a cigarette in a nearby alley and voluntarily surrendered himself to the police.
At the time of the crime, Kim was wearing a hospital gown from a nearby orthopedic clinic, where he had been admitted.
During a pretrial detention hearing at the Seoul Northern District Court on Thursday, Kim said, “I am sorry to the victim” and “I will never do such a thing again.”
The court issued an arrest warrant, citing flight risk.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON SE-YEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)