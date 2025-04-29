 Police reveal identity of Mia grocery store killer
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police reveal identity of Mia grocery store killer

Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 19:26
Kim Seong-jin, 32, charged with murder after fatally stabbing a woman in her 60s at a grocery store in the Mia-dong neighborhood of Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, on April 22 [SEOUL METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

Kim Seong-jin, 32, charged with murder after fatally stabbing a woman in her 60s at a grocery store in the Mia-dong neighborhood of Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, on April 22 [SEOUL METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

 
Police revealed the identity of a man who killed a woman in Seoul's Mia-dong last week as Kim Seong-jin, 32.
 
Kim, born in 1992, was charged with murder after fatally stabbing a woman in her 60s at a grocery store in the Mia-dong neighborhood of Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, on April 22.
 

Related Article

 
The police held a deliberation committee on the disclosure of personal information the same day and stated, “The brutality of the crime and the severity of the damage are recognized. Also, the evidence is sufficient, and disclosure is deemed necessary for crime prevention and in the public interest.”
 
As Kim did not object to the disclosure, his personal information will be displayed on the police website for 30 days starting Tuesday.
 
Kim was apprehended at the scene of the crime at around 6:20 p.m. on April 22, after he killed the woman with a knife displayed for sale in the grocery store near Mia Station.
 
A woman in her 60s who was attacked died, and another woman in her 40s was injured but is not in a life-threatening condition.
 
After the attack, Kim was found calmly smoking a cigarette in a nearby alley and voluntarily surrendered himself to the police.
 
At the time of the crime, Kim was wearing a hospital gown from a nearby orthopedic clinic, where he had been admitted.
 
During a pretrial detention hearing at the Seoul Northern District Court on Thursday, Kim said, “I am sorry to the victim” and “I will never do such a thing again.”
 
The court issued an arrest warrant, citing flight risk.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON SE-YEUL [[email protected]]
tags criminal murder

More in Social Affairs

Police reveal identity of Mia grocery store killer

SK Telecom proposes 'USIM format' to solve SIM card shortage

Top court to issue ruling on Lee Jae-myung's election law violation case on Thursday

A third of Korea's at-risk adolescents have felt 'depressed,' survey finds

Man arrested for throwing fit at SKT store over SIM shortage

Related Stories

Arrest made in Korea for murder of Korean tourist found in plastic barrel in Thailand

Identities of three Gangnam murder suspects released

Internal reform comes first (KOR)

People with serious criminal records to face hiring restrictions with online delivery services

[TURNING 20] Beyond the evidence — how profilers help solve crimes

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)