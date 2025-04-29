 Remains of 93 national heroes to be buried at 6 nationwide cemeteries
Remains of 93 national heroes to be buried at 6 nationwide cemeteries

Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 14:04
National merit recipients clean gravestones at the Seoul National Cemetery in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on June 3, 2024. [NEWS1]

The remains of 93 national merit recipients without relatives will be interred at six national cemeteries across the country, including the Seoul National Cemetery.
 
The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs announced on Tuesday that it will hold joint burial ceremonies at six national cemeteries on Wednesday after locating the remains of 93 national merit recipients stored in unclaimed sections of public charnel houses nationwide.
 

The ministry conducted a full-scale investigation last September into the 17,405 sets of remains kept in unclaimed sections of public facilities, and, after deliberations for burial at national cemeteries, confirmed 73 national merit recipients eligible for interment.
 
Additionally, 20 national merit recipients whose remains were confirmed as unclaimed after the investigation and notified at Incheon Family Park were also swiftly reviewed and included, bringing the total number of remains to be interred at national cemeteries to 93.
 
The remains will be interred at six national cemeteries, including Seoul, Goesan, Yeongcheon, Sancheong, Imsil and the Jeju Patriotic Cemetery.
 
The ministry said that it is working with public facilities to ensure the remains of unclaimed national merit recipients who have not been approved for burial at national cemeteries are placed in general sections rather than unclaimed sections, considering their status as national merit recipients.
 
“The government will continue to do its utmost to honor and compensate those who sacrificed and devoted themselves to the nation, ensuring they are remembered and properly respected by the state and its people until the very end,” said Veterans Minister Kang Jung-ai.
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]


