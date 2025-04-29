 SK Telecom proposes 'USIM format' to solve SIM card shortage
SK Telecom proposes 'USIM format' to solve SIM card shortage

Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 19:02
People line up outside a SK Telecom store in Seoul to replace their SIM cards on April 28. [YONHAP]

SK Telecom said Tuesday that it will introduce a “USIM format” solution by mid-May to address the difficulties it faces in replacing subscriber SIM cards for free.
 
The company said in a press release that it is “mobilizing all development capabilities, including those at the network infrastructure center, to develop a method to modify USIM software” in order to alleviate inventory shortages and minimize inconveniences for customers using roaming services.
 

Following the leak of subscriber SIM information, SK Telecom has been encouraging customers to enroll in its USIM Protection Service and began offering free SIM replacements on Monday.  
 
However, the overwhelming demand has led to long queues at stores and malfunctions in the online reservation system, sparking a surge in customer complaints.
 
The company also revealed that its available inventory stands at approximately 1 million units this month and 5 million units next month, falling significantly short of the 25 million SIM cards needed to replace those for all subscribers, including users of budget mobile carriers. This has raised concerns over the effectiveness of the replacement plan.
 
A phone screen shows a cue of over 110,000 people on an online SK Telecom service for SIM replacement on April 28. [YONHAP]

“Due to supply shortages and the time required for replacement processing, there is a daily limit to the number of USIMs we can replace,” said SK Telecom, acknowledging the limitations. 
 
As a solution, the company proposed reformatting USIMs, which would modify existing SIM software instead of physically replacing the card. SK Telecom said that the USIM format process would have the same effect as a physical replacement while minimizing inconveniences such as app reconfiguration and data backup. 
 
However, customers will still need to visit a store to complete system matching procedures related to the SIM modification.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
