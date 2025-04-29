 Seoul subway fares to rise by 150 won from June 28
Seoul subway fares to rise by 150 won from June 28

Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 11:40
A student passes through a gate at a subway station in Seoul after paying the subway fare with a card on April 20. [YONHAP]

Subway fares in the Seoul metropolitan area will increase by 150 won (10 cents), beginning June 28, the city government said Tuesday.
 
The hike was agreed to by the local governments of Seoul, Gyeonggi and Incheon, as well as the Korea Railroad, during a recent meeting, it said.
 

The basic subway fare will rise by 150 won to 1,550 won for card users and 1,650 won for those buying tickets in cash, the city government noted. The card-based fares for teenagers and children will also rise by 100 won and 50 won, respectively, to 900 won and 550 won.
 
The last time the capital's basic subway fare was raised was in October 2023, when it went from 1,250 won to 1,400 won.
 

