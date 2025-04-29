'Two Days and One Night' team warns against impersonators after spate of restaurant reservation no-shows
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 16:00
Beware of those pretending to be us, says the production team of KBS's popular variety show "Two Days and One Night" (2007-) franchise.
"Recently, there have been cases where individuals impersonated the 'Two Days and One Night' production team, made group reservations at restaurants in certain areas, and then failed to show up,” the show's production team said Tuesday.
"As a result, numerous restaurants have been contacting us to verify the reservations," said the team. "KBS and the 'Two Days and One Night' production team are completely unrelated to these impersonation acts and have made no official reservation requests."
The team also said they are taking strong legal action against the impersonations and false reservations.
"If you receive any suspicious contact claiming to be from the production team, please verify the facts by contacting the KBS viewer counseling center," said the team behind the show.
"We will do our utmost to prevent such unfortunate incidents from recurring in the future," said the team. “We kindly request your understanding and cooperation."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
