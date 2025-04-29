 'Two Days and One Night' team warns against impersonators after spate of restaurant reservation no-shows
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

'Two Days and One Night' team warns against impersonators after spate of restaurant reservation no-shows

Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 16:00
KBS 2TV variety show ″Two Days and One Night″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

KBS 2TV variety show ″Two Days and One Night″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Beware of those pretending to be us, says the production team of KBS's popular variety show "Two Days and One Night" (2007-) franchise.
 
"Recently, there have been cases where individuals impersonated the 'Two Days and One Night' production team, made group reservations at restaurants in certain areas, and then failed to show up,” the show's production team said Tuesday.  
 

Related Article

 
"As a result, numerous restaurants have been contacting us to verify the reservations," said the team. "KBS and the 'Two Days and One Night' production team are completely unrelated to these impersonation acts and have made no official reservation requests."
 
The team also said they are taking strong legal action against the impersonations and false reservations.
 
"If you receive any suspicious contact claiming to be from the production team, please verify the facts by contacting the KBS viewer counseling center," said the team behind the show.  
 
"We will do our utmost to prevent such unfortunate incidents from recurring in the future," said the team. “We kindly request your understanding and cooperation."


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Two Days and One Night KBS No-show

More in Social Affairs

A third of Korea's at-risk adolescents have felt 'depressed,' survey finds

Man arrested for throwing fit at SKT store over SIM shortage

Daegu resident recounts first sign of wildfire as investigation continues

143 Entertainment CEO accused of indecently assaulting child

'Social and psychological murder': 17-year-old indicted on charges of child pornography

Related Stories

‘No-showing’ you care for Ukraine (KOR)

‘No-showing’ you care for Ukraine

KBS to broadcast documentary using footage from viewers

Standing on China’s own

Standing on China’s own (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)