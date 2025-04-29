YouTuber-rapper gets suspended sentence for repeat marijuana use
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 15:28
A 28-year-old rapper and YouTuber with 610,000 subscribers received a suspended prison sentence for smoking marijuana, the Incheon District Court said Tuesday.
The Incheon District Court sentenced the man to eight months in prison, suspended for two years.
The court also ordered the YouTuber to undergo probation and complete 40 hours of drug addiction treatment education.
Prosecutors charged the YouTuber with violating the Narcotics Control Act. He smoked 0.2 grams (0.007 ounces) of marijuana at his office in Namdong District, Incheon, around 10 p.m. in early February 2022, according to the court.
He was also found to have smoked 1 gram of marijuana at a club around 11 p.m. in early July 2023.
The defendant had previously received a deferred prosecution for a separate marijuana-related offense, but used the drug again, according to the court ruling.
The judge still noted that the YouTuber admitted to the charges and pledged not to reoffend, which the court considered in determining the sentence.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
