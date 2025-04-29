“You're nearly there.”
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 23:38
Updated: 29 Apr. 2025, 23:39
Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo and Han Dong-hoon, former leader of the conservative People Power Party (PPP), advanced to the final round of the (PPP) primary on Tuesday as the final two contenders for the June 3 presidential election, beating PPP Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo and former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo. However, a remaining variable is whether acting President Han Duck-soo declares his candidacy, with reports he could make a bid as early as this week. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)