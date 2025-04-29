Han Duck-soo's first test: Explaining why he must run

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The presidential bid of acting President Han Duck-soo appears imminent. His chief aide, Son Young-taek, chief secretary to the prime minister, tendered his resignation yesterday — a clear signal that Han's political course is about to change. Other aides are also expected to step down soon. Within the Prime Minister’s Office and beyond, there is growing speculation that Han will complete his scheduled meeting with U.S. Navy Secretary John Phelan during his visit to Korea on April 30 and will officially announce his resignation and candidacy on May 1 or 2.On Monday, the People Power Party (PPP) was set to announce the two finalists for its presidential primary, but party attention has already shifted toward the prospect of consolidating the support for its nominee and Han. Originally, candidates Kim Moon-soo and Ahn Cheol-soo, both early proponents of unification, favored such a move; even Han Dong-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo, who had previously kept their distance, now seem open to it.Korean political history since the 1987 constitutional revision has seen multiple attempts at candidate consolidation ahead of presidential elections, making talks between the PPP nominee and Han nothing unusual. However, unlike past cases — such as Kim Dae-jung and Kim Jong-pil in 1997, Roh Moo-hyun and Chung Mong-joon in 2002, and Yoon Suk Yeol and Ahn Cheol-soo in 2022 — this instance is markedly different. Previous consolidations involved figures who were already active contenders on the presidential stage after prolonged negotiations. Han, by contrast, has no prior political career, no party affiliation, and no political base. Since he has never personally explained his reasons for running, many voters remain unsure why he is entering the race. Thus, if Han has indeed decided to run, he must first clearly and convincingly present to the public his rationale for seeking the presidency.In particular, Han served as the sole prime minister during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, and thus inevitably bears responsibility for its major failings. The Democratic Party even accuses him of being an accomplice to insurrection, though he strongly denies the charge. Even setting aside that issue, Han must explain how he accounts for the administration’s widely criticized missteps — including the medical school enrollment expansion, deep cuts to research and development budgets, mismanagement of the World Scout Jamboree and the failed bid for the 2030 World Expo.While Han boasts more than 40 years of public service, politics and administration are vastly different arenas. Once he enters the race, he will have to endure negative campaigning and smear attacks, experiences he has never faced before. Past figures with similar backgrounds — former Prime Minister Goh Kun and former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon — ultimately withdrew their presidential bids after struggling to navigate the political terrain. Whether Han can demonstrate greater resilience remains to be seen. To overcome such doubts, he must win over public sentiment. His candidacy must not be seen as mere electoral arithmetic aimed at boosting approval ratings. Han’s most urgent task is to honestly explain to voters why he feels compelled to run — and to secure their understanding and support. Consolidation with the PPP nominee should come only afterward.