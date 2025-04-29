More in Baseball

The 'Jung Hoo Crew': San Francisco gets behind Giants' Korean star as he redefines expectations

KBO teams set to play 9 straight days for 1st time in 2025

Lions, Eagles, Giants battle for KBO's 2nd place as Twins maintain early season lead

Lee Jung-hoo stretches hitting streak to 5 games for Giants, gets outfield assist

KBO club Dinos to remove aluminum panels from stadium after fan's death