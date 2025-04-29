The 'Jung Hoo Crew': San Francisco gets behind Giants' Korean star as he redefines expectations
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 14:53
A year after signing a record-breaking six-year, $113 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, Lee Jung-hoo is not just living up to expectations — he is redefining them.
The 27-year-old outfielder, nicknamed the "Grandson of the Wind," leads the Giants in almost every major offensive category, including batting average, slugging percentage and OPS.
He has hit .324 with 22 runs scored, a .546 slugging percentage and a .929 OPS as of Monday.
He also tops the team in doubles and triples, while ranking second in RBIs and on-base percentage. Among Giants hitters with at least 100 plate appearances, he has struck out the fewest times.
Few could have predicted such a smooth and spectacular transition.
When Lee introduced himself at his signing press conference in December 2023, he said with a smile, "Hello. I am the 'Grandson of the Wind.'"
Some U.S. media outlets questioned the Giants’ hefty investment at the time, but those doubts have all but disappeared today.
Natural talent
Lee, who originally signed with the Nexen Heroes — now the Kiwoom Heroes — in Korea as an infielder, switched to the outfield early in his career to focus on his hitting.
The move paid off. San Francisco hitting coach Pat Burrell praised Lee’s approach at the plate, saying Lee appears extremely composed, demonstrating excellent pitch recognition and making rapid decisions on whether to swing.
He also noted that Lee’s greatest asset is his ability to stay patient and trust his instincts.
Lee has shown no discernible weaknesses in his first MLB season. He has a .351 batting average against left-handed pitchers, higher than his .310 mark against right-handers.
He is the only left-handed batter in the MLB to hit two home runs in a single game off New York Yankees ace Carlos Rodón. He hits .343 with runners in scoring position and an impressive .444 with a runner on second base.
Lee also thrives late in games, hitting .500 in the seventh inning and .400 in the eighth. Batting third for the Giants, Lee has added power to his repertoire, tying for the National League lead with 11 doubles.
Lee has been just as impressive defensively.
He made headlines on Monday by sprinting to catch a liner from Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim and firing a perfect throw to second base to record an out — a play so remarkable that MLB’s official social media accounts posted the video.
Lee has yet to commit a significant error since his debut.
Carrying on a baseball legacy
Lee’s talent runs in the family. His father, Lee Jong-beom, a former KBO star and now a coach with the KT Wiz, was nicknamed the "Son of the Wind" for his electrifying play.
Lee Jung-hoo, called the "Grandson of the Wind" even before he turned professional, once said with a laugh, "It’s fine when you’re young, but it might feel a little awkward being called ‘grandson’ when I get older."
Despite the weight of expectations, Lee has forged his own path. When a social media user once posted a disparaging comment comparing him to his father, Lee replied, "Have you ever played baseball as the son of Lee Jong-beom? I have overcome that pressure and endured to get where I am."
Reflecting on the moment, Lee Jong-beom later said, "I realized Jung-hoo had truly become an adult."
A star in San Francisco
Lee’s popularity has exploded in San Francisco. On game days, Oracle Park fills with chants of "Hoo," a rallying cry that started organically with fans and now feels like a signature part of Giants home games.
The Giants have embraced the excitement, designating the section behind center field as the "Jung Hoo Crew" during weekend games.
Fans who purchase tickets for that section receive commemorative shirts bearing Lee’s name. After a walk-off win on Sunday, the team even posted a video of the Jung Hoo Crew celebrating, highlighting Lee’s growing star power.
The San Francisco Standard reported that Lee’s No. 51 jersey is the "top-selling" Giants jersey this season.
Lee’s fan club, the "Hoo Lee Gans," adds another layer of enthusiasm. Founded by American fan Kyle Smiley, the group buys 51 tickets for every home game and wears flame-shaped wigs to make themselves visible to Lee from the field.
"I don’t feel pressured by the support," Lee said. "Instead, I feel a responsibility to deliver results worthy of the support. Especially because if I perform well, it could open more opportunities for KBO League players who want to move to the MLB."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
