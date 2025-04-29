Sakers beat Phoebus 76-74 to seal Championship berth

Sonicboom defeat Pegasus in Game 2 of first round of KBL playoffs

Ulsan Phoebus storm to 2-0 in playoff series against Anyang Red Boosters

Sonicboom grab first win after double losses in second round of KBL playoffs

Related Stories

Hyundai Mobis Phoebus re-sign power forward Justin Knox

Leon Williams beats the buzzer to win playoff game for Knights

Sonicboom 75-65 Sakers to reach first KBL championship since 2007

Ulsan Phoebus storm to 2-0 in playoff series against Anyang Red Boosters

Can Korea's Shooter learn some new tricks from the Kangaroo?