Sakers beat Phoebus 76-74 to seal Championship berth
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 11:55 Updated: 29 Apr. 2025, 11:57
The Changwon LG Sakers grabbed a 76-74 victory over Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus in Game 3 of the second round of the playoffs at Dongchun Gymnasium in Ulsan on Monday, punching a ticket to the KBL Championship for the first time in 11 years by sweeping the best-of-five series.
The Sakers edged out a narrow win thanks to a strong performance from point guard Yang Jun-seok, who scored 17 points during Monday's game.
Yang struggled early in the game, but led the team's attack from the third quarter. The Sakers were trailing behind at 58-57 by the end of the third quarter, but he scored multiple 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to lead a comeback and sealed a decisive victory.
Yang finished with 17 points and seven assists, while his teammate Assem Marei recorded 16 points and 17 rebounds and Carl Tamayo added 16 points.
Monday's victory not only sealed the Sakers' perfect sweep of the series, but it also marked a win for head coach Cho Sang-hyun against his brother Cho Dong-hyun, Phoebus head coach.
The Sakers will meet either Suwon KT Sonicboom or Seoul SK Knights, who are vying in the other bracket, in the Championship.
The fourth game of the series between Sonicboom and Knights was due to tip off later on Tuesday.
The Knights won the regular season title this campaign but will have to reach the Championship in order to return to the East Asia Super League (EASL) — an international league in which multiple teams from across Asia compete annually.
Only the championship winners and runners-up secure berths in the EASL. The Knights featured in the inaugural and second editions of the league, but missed last season's.
The Championship will run with the best-of-seven format, with the first game tipping off on May 5.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)