 Restaurant fire kills 22, injures 3 in northern Chinese city of Liaoyang
Restaurant fire kills 22, injures 3 in northern Chinese city of Liaoyang

Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 21:10
A Chinese and American flag fly outside a Paslin facility on April 23, 2025, in Warren. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Chinese authorities say 22 people have been killed and 3 injured in a fire at restaurant in the northern city of Liaoyang.
 
No word was given on the cause of the fire, which broke out shortly after noon, but images from the scene showed huge flames spurting from the windows and doors of the two- or three-story building.
 

Industrial accidents occur frequently in China, usually due to staff ignoring safety features due to a lack of training or pressure from their superiors.
 
Poorly maintained infrastructure, illegally stored chemicals and a lack of fire exits and fire retardant, often abetted by corruption, are often factors in such disasters.
 
If the fire began in the kitchen, it may be related to the traditional use of large open fires over which iron woks are used for braising dishes. Diners across China also enjoy a dish known simply as “hot pot” in which meat and vegetables are stewed over open flames.
 
Liaoyang, in Liaoning province, is part of China's “rust belt,” a former industrial powerhouse that has fallen on hard times with considerable population outflow.

AP
