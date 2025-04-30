전문가들 “미국, 한국을 환율관찰대상국으로 재지정할 듯”
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 06:42
U.S. will likely reinstate South Korea on currency watch list: Experts
전문가들 “미국, 한국을 환율관찰대상국으로 재지정할 듯”
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Monday, April 21, 2025
The Donald Trump administration will likely redesignate South Korea on its currency-monitoring list given persistently large trade and current account surpluses with the United States over the past months, according to multiple economic experts.
redesignate: 재지정하다
persistently: 지속적으로
trade surplus: 무역 흑자
current account: 경상수지
도널드 트럼프 행정부가 최근 수 개월 동안 미국과의 지속적인 대규모 무역수지 및 경상수지 흑자를 이유로 한국을 환율관찰대상국에 재지정할 것으로 보인다고 복수의 경제 전문가들이 밝혔다.
The new administration is set to announce its first Monitoring List as early as April, should the White House follow the practice of the previous administrations.
be set to: ~ 할 예정이다
as early as: 이르면
백악관이 전임 행정부의 관행을 따를 경우, 새로운 행정부는 이르면 4월 중 첫 번째 환율관찰대상국 보고서를 발표할 예정이다.
Despite the report’s limited direct impact, economists believe that the outcome could carry weight at this intricate moment, with tariff negotiations between Seoul and Washington set to start this week.
outcome: 결과
carry weight: 상당한 의미를 갖다
비록 이 보고서의 직접적인 영향은 제한적일 수 있지만, 전문가들은 이번 주 한미 관세 협상이 시작되는 민감한 시점에 그 결과가 상당한 의미를 가질 수 있다고 본다.
South Korea has been on the undesirable roster since last November, alongside six other countries like China, Vietnam and Japan, preceded by a short-lived year off the list.
undesirable: 달갑지 않은
roster: 명단
preceded by: ~에 앞선
short-lived: 잠시 유지된
한국은 지난해 11월부터 중국, 베트남, 일본 등 6개국과 함께 달갑지 않은 이 명단에 올라 있으며, 이전에는 약 1년 간 잠시 제외됐던 기간이 있었다.
At the time of the designation, the U.S. Treasury Department accused the country of meeting two out of three criteria that warrant inclusion: a significant bilateral trade surplus and current account surplus, a trend that has continued through this year.
meet: 충족하다
criterium: 요건
지정 당시 미국 재무부는 한국이 지정 요건 3가지 중 2가지를 충족했다고 주장했다. 바로 미국과의 현저한 무역흑자와 GDP 대비 높은 경상수지 흑자이며, 이러한 흐름은 올해에도 이어지고 있다.
“Based on the existing criteria, Korea is likely to remain on the monitoring list,” said Yun Young-jin, an economics professor at Hanyang University.
based on: ~에 따르면
한양대학교 경제학과 윤영진 교수는 “기존 요건에 따르면 한국은 환율관찰대상국에 계속 포함될 가능성이 높다”고 말했다.
“In 2024, the country recorded a current account surplus equivalent to 5.3 percent of its GDP, and a bilateral trade surplus with the United States of $88 billion — both figures far exceed the thresholds,” the professor noted.
윤 교수는 “2024년 한국은 GDP의 5.3%에 달하는 경상수지 흑자를 기록했고, 대미 무역흑자는 880억 달러로 모두 기준을 크게 초과한다”고 설명했다.
Despite scant details about the timing of the report's release, some experts believe that the result could be used as a bargaining chip on the U.S. side.
scant: 거의 없는
bargaining chip: 협상카드
보고서 발표 시점에 대한 구체적인 정보는 거의 없지만, 일부 전문가들은 보고서 결과가 미국 측 협상 카드로 활용될 수 있다고 분석했다.
“The biggest concern about being designated as a currency-monitoring country — or a currency manipulator — is that it could place Korea in a disadvantageous position during reciprocal tariff negotiations,” said Park Sang-hyun, a researcher at iM Securities.
place A in a disadvantageous position: A를 불리한 입장에 처하게 하다
iM증권 박상현 연구원은 “관찰 대상국이나 환율 조작국으로 지정 시 가장 큰 걱정은 상호관세 협상에서 우리가 불리한 입장에 처할 수 있다는 것”이라고 말했다.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced last week plans to start trade negotiations with Korea this week, recognizing Korea as a high-priority negotiation partner. Officials in Seoul welcomed the recognition of priority negotiation status, although the talks must be concluded within a 90-day grace period.
recognize A as B: A를 B로 인정하다
high-priority: 최우선, 우선 순위
welcome: 환영하다
grace period: 유예기간
스콧 베슨 미 재무장관은 지난주 한국과 이번 주부터 무역협상을 개시할 계획을 밝히며, 한국을 우선 협상대상국으로 지정했다고 발표했다. 한국 정부 당국자들은 우선 협상대상국으로 인정받은 점에 대해 환영 입장을 밝혔으며, 협상은 유예기간 90일 내에 마무리돼야 한다.
WRITTEN BY PARK EUN-JEE, YOON SEUNG-JIN AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)