Industrial output up 0.9 percent in March; retail sales down 0.3 percent
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 09:35
Korea's industrial output edged up in March from the previous month, supported by strong semiconductor production, despite a prolonged slump, data showed Wednesday.
Industrial production rose 0.9 percent last month, marking the second straight month of growth following a downturn that began in September, except for a brief uptick in December, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
In contrast, retail sales, a key gauge of private spending, inched down 0.3 percent from a month earlier in March.
Facility investment also declined by 0.9 percent in March, following a sharp rebound in February.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
