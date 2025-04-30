 Industrial output up 0.9 percent in March; retail sales down 0.3 percent
Industrial output up 0.9 percent in March; retail sales down 0.3 percent

Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 09:35
This file photo, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Sept. 7, 2022, shows its production line in the city of Pyeongtaek, about 60 kilometers south of Seoul. [YONHAP]

This file photo, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Sept. 7, 2022, shows its production line in the city of Pyeongtaek, about 60 kilometers south of Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's industrial output edged up in March from the previous month, supported by strong semiconductor production, despite a prolonged slump, data showed Wednesday.
 
Industrial production rose 0.9 percent last month, marking the second straight month of growth following a downturn that began in September, except for a brief uptick in December, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
 

In contrast, retail sales, a key gauge of private spending, inched down 0.3 percent from a month earlier in March.
 
Facility investment also declined by 0.9 percent in March, following a sharp rebound in February.
 

Yonhap
