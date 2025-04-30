Over 70% of funds for Asian financial crisis bailout repaid to gov't

Over 70 percent of the public funds used to bail out troubled financial firms in the wake of the Asian financial crisis in 1997 has been repaid, the financial regulator said Wednesday.As of the end of March, the government has been paid back 72.1 percent, or 121.6 trillion won ($84.7 billion), of the 168.7 trillion won in bailout funds, according to the Financial Services Commission.Last year, the government recovered 942 billion won in public funds by selling shares in Hanhwa Ocean and others.Yonhap