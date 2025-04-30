 Seoul shares open marginally higher on U.S. gains
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Seoul shares open marginally higher on U.S. gains

Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 10:11
 
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing on April 29. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing on April 29. [YONHAP]

 
Seoul shares opened slightly higher Wednesday as investors tracked overnight gains on Wall Street.
 
The Kospi rose 1.92 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,567.34 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
Overnight, Wall Street closed higher amid investor optimism over tariff negotiations between Washington and its trading partners, as U.S. President Donald Trump marked the 100th day of his second term in office on Tuesday.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.75 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gained 0.55 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.58 percent.
 
In Seoul, defense and shipbuilding shares led the overall gains.
 
Top defense systems manufacturer Hanwha Aerospace added 0.12 percent, while HD Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 0.5 percent ahead of a scheduled visit by U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan to a company shipyard later in the day.
 
Financial and internet portal shares also advanced.
 
Kookmin Financial added 0.57 percent while top internet portal operator Naver climbed 1.68 percent.
 
Semiconductors and battery shares, however, retreated.
 
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slipped 0.66 percent, while leading battery company LG Energy Solution dropped 2.14 percent. Samsung Electronics remained flat from the previous session's closing price.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,430.8 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 6.5 won from the previous session.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea market Kospi

More in Finance

Seoul shares open marginally higher on U.S. gains

Kospi continues to climb gradually amid auto and bio gains

Hana plays video ad at Vegas Sphere featuring G-Dragon

Kospi opens lower as caution over U.S. tariff policies continues

Korean adults' financial literacy higher than OECD average, survey finds

Related Stories

Kospi edges up despite Wall Street losses, Powell's gloomy outlook

Kospi maintains winning streak with 0.62% climb on chip optimism

Kospi snaps winning streak, won strengthens

Kospi slips, won remains at 15-year low ahead of impeachment vote

Kospi opens higher as investors go bargain hunting
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)