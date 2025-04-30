Hanwha Aerospace's Q1 net profit surges to 209.4 billion won

Hanwha Aerospace on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 209.4 billion won ($146.8 million), spiking from about 3 billion won a year earlier.The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 560.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 17.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 278.5 percent to 5.48 trillion won.The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 319.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.Yonhap