Korea industry minister heading to Washington for talks with USTR over tariffs

Korean Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun will travel to Washington on Wednesday for "technical discussions" with the U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on U.S. tariffs, Seoul's ministry said.Ahn will seek to minimize the impact of the tariffs announced by the U.S. Trump administration on Korean companies by seeking exemption from reciprocal tariffs and import duties on automobiles and steel products, the ministry said in a statement.Reuters