Korean Air to build $844M aviation research, training hub in Bucheon

Korean Air said Wednesday it plans to invest 1.2 trillion won ($844.3 million) to establish a next-generation aviation research and training hub in Bucheon, west of Seoul.The company plans to break ground on the 65,800-square-meter (708,265-square-foot) facility in 2027, with the opening planned for 2030. It will house more than 1,000 personnel, including researchers and flight instructors, and integrate a drone research center, a flight training center and a safety experience facility.Korean Air said the facility reflects its long-term vision to lead the future of aviation through advanced technologies, pilot training and sustainable practices.A signing ceremony for the project was held in Bucheon on Tuesday, attended by Korean Air Vice Chairman Woo Kee-hong and Bucheon Mayor Cho Yong-eek, among others.The flight training center, in particular, will consolidate Korean Air and Asiana Airlines' training operations to enable annual training of up to 21,600 pilots."Through bold investments in research, training and technology, we are laying the foundation to lead the future of air mobility while deepening our commitment to safety, sustainability and global connectivity," a Korean Air representative said.Yonhap