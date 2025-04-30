 LG Energy Solution Q1 net income up 6.8% to 226.6 billion won
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 10:09
Researchers are seen handling material at a LG Energy Solution laboratory [LG ENERGY SOLUTION]

LG Energy Solution on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 226.6 billion won ($158.3 million), up 6.8 percent from a year earlier.
 
Operating income for the January-March period was 374.7 billion won, up 138.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 2.2 percent to 6.26 trillion won.

Yonhap
tags Korea LG Energy Solution

