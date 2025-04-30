 Poongsan Q1 net income up 12.7% to $29.2 million
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 13:59
The Poongsan logo [POONGSAN GROUP]

Poongsan on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 41.6 billion won ($29.2 million), up 12.7 percent from a year earlier.
 
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 28.6 percent on year to 69.7 billion won. Revenue increased 20 percent to 1.15 trillion won.
 
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 33.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
 

Yonhap
tags poongsan

