 SK Innovation expects refining margins to improve slightly in Q2
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 16:46
 
SK Innovation, owner of Korea's biggest oil refiner SK Energy, said on Wednesday it expects refining margins to gradually recover in the second quarter backed by higher driving season consumption.
 
The company posted an operating loss of 45 billion won ($31.67 million) for the January-March period, versus a 625 billion won profit a year earlier.
 

That compared with an average analyst forecast of 393 billion won in profit compiled by LSEG SmartEstimate.

