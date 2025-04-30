Samsung Electronics scores record Q1 with 79.14 trillion won in revenue
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 09:53
Samsung Electronics posted 79.14 trillion won ($55.34 billion) in revenue for the first quarter of 2025, the highest quarterly figure for the electronics manufacturer, as well as 6.7 trillion won in operating profit.
The figures come as the company saw robust sales of its latest Galaxy 25 smartphone series despite a sluggish semiconductor sector.
In a regulatory filing released Wednesday, the company reported a 10-percent jump in quarterly revenue on year for this year's first quarter, and a 0.1 percent increase in operating profit compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Net profit came in at 8.22 trillion won for the January-to-March period, up 21.7 percent from 6.75 trillion won a year earlier.
Earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 5.17 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
Operating profit stood at 6.68 trillion won, up 1.2 percent from a year ago, while revenue rose 10 percent to 79.14 trillion won, marking an all-time quarterly high.
Samsung Electronics attributed the larger-than-expected bottom line to robust sales of the smartphone business. Its latest Galaxy S25 smartphones debuted in January.
Its DX division, which includes mobile, TV and home appliances businesses, saw its sales jump 28 percent on-year to 51.7 trillion won, with 4.7 trillion won in operating profit.
In particular, the mobile business alone posted 37 trillion won in sales and 4.3 trillion won in operating profit.
However, sales of the company's chip division sank 17 percent to 25.1 trillion won, with 1.1 trillion won in operating profit, due to its lackluster performance in the high bandwidth memory (HBM) sector.
