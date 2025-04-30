Binna Choi tapped as artistic director for the Korean Pavilion at 2026 Venice Biennale

Curator Binna Choi has been appointed artistic director for the Korean Pavilion at the 2026 Venice Biennale, the Arts Council Korea (Arko) said Wednesday.Choi was selected from among 18 candidates for her proposal to present the Korean Pavilion as "a monumental space designed to transform the state of social conflict and chaos into dynamic and inclusive kinetic energy," Arko said.Choi's curatorial experiences include serving as a curator for the 11th Gwangju Biennale in 2016 and as co-artistic director for the Singapore Biennale in 2022.From 2008 to 2023, she was the director of Casco Art Institute: Working for the Commons, a nonprofit public art institution based in Utrecht, Netherlands.She is currently part of the three-member curatorial team, alongside Wassan Al-Khudhairi and Noelle M.K.Y., for the Hawaii Triennial 2025.The 61st Venice Biennale, curated by Koyo Kouoh, chief curator of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town, is scheduled to run next year from May 9 to Nov. 21.Yonhap