Democratic Party’s plan to split the Finance Ministry needs careful deliberation (KOR)

Following the confirmation of its presidential candidate, discussions over reorganizing Korea’s economic ministries are growing within the Democratic Party(DP). Several ideas are gaining traction: separating the budgeting function from the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MOEF); merging MOEF’s international finance division with the Financial Services Commission’s domestic finance role; integrating the Financial Services Commission with the Financial Supervisory Service’s regulatory functions; and separating the energy sector from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy — or splitting the ministry’s three divisions of industry, trade and energy into independent entities. Among these, the proposal to break up the Finance Ministry is drawing the most attention. The DP has already submitted a bill to amend the Government Organization Act to separate the planning and budgeting functions into a new Planning and Budget Office, and the remaining fiscal functions into a Ministry of Finance and Economy. Just recently, it also hosted a forum to discuss economic ministry reforms.Given that the new administration must begin the day after the election without the benefit of a presidential transition committee, it is understandable for the DP — with a strong presidential contender — to prepare a blueprint for reorganizing government ministries in advance. The idea of removing the budgetary function from the Finance Ministry is certainly open for consideration. Previous Democratic governments under presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun pursued similar efforts.However, several concerns arise. Most critically, it would be problematic if the move to split the ministry were motivated by a desire to “discipline” the Finance Ministry, particularly given its past friction with DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung. During his term as Gyeonggi governor in 2021, Lee criticized then-Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki of the Moon Jae-in administration as a miser. Then-Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun also lashed out at the Finance Ministry, saying, “Is this country being run by the Ministry of Economy and Finance?” Lee attacked the ministry for resisting the legislation of small business compensation measures, branding it an obstacle to reform. Even on the day he was confirmed as the DP’s presidential nominee, Lee remarked, “I largely agree with the criticism that the Finance Ministry acts like the king among government agencies.” The Finance Ministry had also consistently expressed skepticism toward one of Lee’s favored policies: support for local currency programs.Currently, there are discussions about placing a new Planning and Budget Office under the Prime Minister’s Office, or under the presidential office following the U.S. model. However, transferring budgetary authority to the presidential office raises concerns about the "politicization of budgeting," making fiscal priorities more vulnerable to political winds.It is crucial to examine why the budgeting function was split off and recombined in the past. Splits emphasized checks and balances, while mergers sought to bolster policy effectiveness, efficiency and fiscal responsibility. If the DP is serious about separating the budgeting function again, it must also explain how it would prevent weakened policy coordination and a greater risk of fiscal waste.Given the tight timeline after the presidential election and before the regular session of the National Assembly, the new government will barely have time to prepare a budget proposal and tax code revisions. Swift responses will also be needed to handle U.S. tariff negotiations and economic slowdowns. In this situation, the DP must carefully consider whether breaking up the Finance Ministry truly aligns with the nation’s policy priorities. Rather than rushing, it should engage in thorough discussions and present a reasonable, well-considered alternative.더불어민주당 내에서 경제부처 개편 논의가 무성하다. 기획재정부에서 예산 기능을 떼어내는 방안을 비롯해 기재부의 국제금융과 금융위원회의 국내 금융을 합치고 금융위와 금융감독원의 감독 기능을 통합하는 방안, 산업통상자원부의 산업·통상·에너지 중 에너지 분야를 떼어내는 방안 등이 유력하게 거론되고 있다. 가장 관심을 끄는 건 기재부 쪼개기 안이다. 민주당은 기획·예산 기능의 기획예산처와 재정 등 나머지 부문의 재정경제부로 분리하는 내용의 정부조직법 개정안을 이미 발의했고 엊그제는 경제부처 개편 토론회도 열었다.대선 바로 다음 날 새 정부가 인수위원회도 없이 시작된다. 그런 점에서 유력 대선후보가 있는 민주당이 새 정부 조직의 청사진을 미리 준비할 수는 있다. 기재부의 예산 기능을 떼어내는 아이디어도 충분히 검토할 수 있는 문제다. 김대중·노무현 정부와 같은 민주당 계열 정부에서도 시도했던 일이다.하지만 몇 가지 우려되는 점이 있다. 무엇보다 기재부 쪼개기가 과거 기재부와 불화했던 이재명 후보를 비롯한 민주당의 나라 곳간지기 손보기 차원이어선 곤란하다. 이재명 후보는 경기지사 시절인 2021년 당시 문재인 정부의 홍남기 경제부총리를 ‘자린고비’라고 비난했고, 당시 정세균 국무총리는 “이 나라가 기재부의 나라냐”고 비판하기도 했다. 소상공인 손실보상제 법제화에 미적댄다는 이유로 기재부를 개혁 저항세력이라고 공격했다. 이 후보는 대선후보로 확정된 당일에도 “기재부가 정부 부처의 왕 노릇을 하고 있다는 지적에 상당 부분 공감한다”고 했다. 이 후보가 선호하는 지역화폐에 기재부는 부정적인 입장을 피력해 왔다. 기획예산처는 총리의 실효적인 행정부 통할을 위해 총리실 산하에 두거나 미국처럼 대통령실 산하에 두는 방안이 검토되고 있다. 예산 편성 기능이 대통령실로 가게 되면 예산이 정치 바람에 취약해지는 ‘예산의 정치화’가 우려된다.과거 예산 기능을 쪼갰다가 다시 합치는 걸 반복했던 이유를 잘 살펴야 한다. 쪼갤 때는 견제와 균형을 중시했고, 합칠 때는 정책의 실효성·효율성과 재정 건전성이 강조됐다. 그렇다면 예산 기능 분리로 인한 정책 조정기능의 약화와 예산 낭비를 제어할 방안은 무엇인지 민주당은 답해야 한다.대선 직후 정기국회 전까지는 새 정부가 예산안과 세법개정안을 준비하기에도 시간이 빠듯하다. 미국과의 관세 협상과 경기 부진에도 순발력 있게 대응해야 한다. 이런 판국에 기재부 쪼개기 논의가 과연 정책 우선순위에 맞는지 따져보기 바란다. 시간에 쫓기지 말고 충분히 논의해 합리적인 대안을 마련했으면 한다.