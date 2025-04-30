Of height-boosting shoes and image politics (KOR)

As the presidential race heats up and candidates emerge, an unexpectedly odd term has surfaced in public discourse: height-boosting shoes.The politician who mentioned them later clarified that the intent was to criticize image-based politics. But image and politics are inseparable. Politics is the process of communicating messages to voters to win their support, and these messages are often shaped heavily by visual presentation. A classic example is John F. Kennedy’s victory in the first televised U.S. presidential debate, where his choice of contrasting attire and direct engagement with the camera helped him connect with voters more effectively.The connection between politics and image has also been confirmed by psychological research. In one study, participants were shown photos of actual parliamentary candidates and asked to rate how competent they appeared. Remarkably, the candidates who were judged to look more competent — by people who had no knowledge of who they were — won their elections at significantly higher rates.That such superficial factors can influence something as fundamental to democracy as an election may feel unsettling. But accurately assessing another person is no simple task, and the allure of visual cues is powerful.This dynamic holds true outside of politics as well. Patients, for instance, tend to have greater trust in doctors who wear white coats instead of casual attire. Founders whose facial features are perceived as more trustworthy have been shown to raise more in funding. In this light, acknowledging the influence of visual presentation and using it effectively could be considered part of a communicator’s responsibility.Still, uncritically embracing the power of image is not ideal. Recent studies suggest that visual impressions have relatively little influence among voters with higher levels of political knowledge.Ultimately, the burden is shared. Politicians must make thoughtful use of nonverbal cues to ensure their messages are delivered effectively. At the same time, voters must work to deepen their political understanding so they can distinguish between polished appearances and authentic messages. Perhaps only when these efforts come together can we look forward to a more thoughtful political future.대선을 맞아 후보 선출이 한창인데, 갑자기 생뚱맞은 단어가 회자되었다. 키높이 구두. 이를 언급한 정치인은 이미지 정치를 하지 말라는 뜻이었다고 밝혔다. 정치와 이미지. 사실 떼려야 뗄 수 없는 관계에 있다. 정치는 메시지를 유권자에게 전달하여 선택받는 과정이고, 여기서 메시지는 시각적 이미지의 영향을 많이 받는다. 미국의 첫 TV 토론에서 대비가 강한 옷을 입고, 카메라를 바라보며 유권자에게 어필한 케네디의 승리는 대표적인 예다.한 심리학 연구에서는 정치와 이미지의 관계를 직접적으로 확인했다. 참가자들에게 실제 의회 선거에 출마한 후보자 얼굴 사진을 보여주고, 얼마나 유능해 보이는지 보고하도록 했다. 사진 속 인물의 정체를 모르는 참가자들만을 대상으로 했음에도 불구하고 더 유능해 보인다고 선택된 후보들이 실제 선거에서 매우 높은 확률로 당선되었다.민주주의의 꽃인 선거에도 이미지가 영향을 미칠 수 있다는 점이 위협스럽게 느껴진다. 하지만 사람을 제대로 평가하는 것은 어려운 일이고, 시각적 정보의 유혹은 매우 강렬하다.정치 외의 영역에서도 마찬가지이다. 의사가 일상복 대신 백색 가운을 입으면 환자들의 신뢰도가 높아진다든가, 창업자의 얼굴에서 느껴지는 신뢰도가 높을수록 펀딩 액수가 높아진다는 사실들이 확인되었다. 어찌 보면 시각적 이미지의 효과를 인정하고 그를 최대한으로 이용하는 것이 메시지 전달자로의 의무일 수도 있겠다. 물론, 이미지의 효과를 무작정 수용하는 것은 바람직하지 않다. 최근 연구에서는 정치 지식이 높은 유권자들에게는 시각적 이미지의 효과가 그리 높지 않다고 보고했다.결국 각자 입장에서의 노력이 필요하다. 정치인들은 자신의 메시지가 효과적으로 전달될 수 있도록 비언어적 정보를 사용하려는 노력이, 그리고 유권자들은 정치 지식을 높여 꾸며진 이미지 속 진실된 메시지를 찾아내려는 노력이 함께 어우러져야 보다 나은 우리나라의 미래가 있지 않을까?