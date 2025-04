BtoB's Yook Sung-jae to release new single "Lie"

Singer Yook Sung-jae of boy band BtoB will release his single "Lie" on May 6, his agency iWill Media said Wednesday."'Lie' is a song that carries the different languages and emotions of a breakup, expressed upon a rock sound and realistic lyrics," the agency said in a press release."Yook Sung-jae's soft yet sincere vocals will highlight the emotional mood."This will be Yook's first new release in a year since his previous single "Exhibition: Look Closely" that came out in May last year.The singer released his first solo album "Yook O'clock" in 2020, eight years after debuting with BtoB.Yook's acting career started with a supporting role in "Reply 1994" (2013). He later appeared in "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (2016) and "The Golden Spoon" (2022).BY YOON SO-YEON [ [email protected]