BtoB's Yook Sung-jae to release new single "Lie"
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 10:15
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer Yook Sung-jae of boy band BtoB will release his single "Lie" on May 6, his agency iWill Media said Wednesday.
"'Lie' is a song that carries the different languages and emotions of a breakup, expressed upon a rock sound and realistic lyrics," the agency said in a press release.
"Yook Sung-jae's soft yet sincere vocals will highlight the emotional mood."
This will be Yook's first new release in a year since his previous single "Exhibition: Look Closely" that came out in May last year.
The singer released his first solo album "Yook O'clock" in 2020, eight years after debuting with BtoB.
Yook's acting career started with a supporting role in "Reply 1994" (2013). He later appeared in "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (2016) and "The Golden Spoon" (2022).
