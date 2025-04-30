 EXO's Baekhyun to kick of first solo tour 'Reverie'
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 18:06
Poster for singer Baekhyun's world tour [INB100]

Singer Baekhyun of boy band EXO will hold his first solo tour "Reverie" starting with two concerts at the KSPO Dome in June, his agency INB100 said Wednesday.
 
The tour will take the singer to 29 cities around the world, including Asia, Latin and North America, Europe and Australia.
 

The first two concerts will take place on June 7 and 8 in the southern Seoul venue, followed by a concert in Sao Paulo on June 15; Santiago, Brazil, on June 17; Mexico City on June 20; Newark, New Jersey, on June 23; Rosemont, Illinois on June 25; Sugar Land, Texas, on June 28; Seattle on July 1, Oakland, California, on July 3 and Los Angeles on July 6.
 
Baekhyun will then fly to Europe and perform in Berlin on July 13, Paris on July 16, Amsterdam on July 18, Milan on July 20 and London on July 22. The following Australian leg of the tour will take place in Melbourne on Aug. 1 and Sydney on Aug. 3, before kicking off his Asian leg with shows in Jakarta on Aug. 16; Kuala Lumpur on Aug. 23; Macau on Aug. 30 and 31; Bangkok on Sept. 6 and 7; Tokyo on Sept. 13 and 14; Taipei Sept. 20 and 21; Hong Kong on Sept. 27 and 28; Hanoi on Oct. 4; Kobe, Japan, on Oct. 12 and 13; Manila on Oct. 18, Nagoya, Japan, on Oct. 25 and 26 and finishing in Singapore on Nov. 1.
 
The "Reverie" tour comes as the singer's first concert series in 11 months since his Asian tour "Lonsdaleite" finished last year, and also is the first world tour since his debut in 2012 as a member of boy band EXO.
 
He began his solo career in 2019 with his first solo EP “City Lights.” The artist launched his own agency, INB100, in January 2024 and has signed bandmates Chen and Xiumin to the company, following a legal dispute with his former agency, SM Entertainment.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
