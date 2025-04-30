Korean series 'S Line' wins Best Music at 2025 Canneseries
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 11:09
- YOON SO-YEON
The Korean fantasy thriller "S Line" won the Best Music award at the 2025 Cannes International Series Festival, known as the Canneseries, marking the first time in two years that a Korean work has won an award at the ceremony.
Music director Lee Jun-oh received the honor for his work on the drama, which stars Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Da-hee and Arin.
Based on the webtoon of the same name, the six-episode series depicts a world where people who have had sexual relationships are connected by a red line, which can only be seen by those wearing special glasses.
It had its world premiere at the eighth edition of the annual festival in Cannes, which closed Tuesday.
The award marks the second win for a Korean series at Canneseries, following "Bargain," which won Best Screenplay in 2023.
Established in 2018, the annual festival showcases outstanding TV series from around the world through four official sections — Competition, Short Form Competition, Documentary Series Competition and Out of Competition — as well as the Rendez-Vous section.
