'My Little Old Boy' cast member Lee Sang-min set to marry in the summer
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 20:04
Singer and television personality Lee Sang-min, a former member of the 1990s pop group Roo’ra, is set to marry his noncelebrity girlfriend, according to a report by SBS on Wednesday.
SBS confirmed that the 51-year-old entertainer is currently planning a private wedding with a younger fiancee. The production team of the SBS variety show “My Little Old Boy” (2016-) confirmed the marriage and teased the release of details in a future episode airing on May 11.
As for whether Lee will continue appearing on “My Little Old Boy” and the SBS variety show “Dolsing Fourmen” (2021-) after getting married, the team said that “nothing has been discussed yet.”
The wedding is expected to take place in early summer.
Lee was previously married to singer and artist Lee Hye-young in 2004, but the couple divorced the following year.
Debuting in 1994 with Roo’ra, Lee later gained recognition as a producer for acts such as Chakra, S#arp and Country Kko Kko in the 1990s.
After transitioning into business, Lee accumulated debt amounting to 6.9 billion won ($4.8 million). He began repaying it in 2005 and made headlines last year after revealing on various programs that he had finally cleared all of it.
Lee is also a regular on the variety show “Men on a Mission” (2015-) on JTBC, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)