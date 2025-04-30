 'My Little Old Boy' cast member Lee Sang-min set to marry in the summer
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

'My Little Old Boy' cast member Lee Sang-min set to marry in the summer

Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 20:04
Singer and television personality Lee Sang-min [NEWS1]

Singer and television personality Lee Sang-min [NEWS1]

 
Singer and television personality Lee Sang-min, a former member of the 1990s pop group Roo’ra, is set to marry his noncelebrity girlfriend, according to a report by SBS on Wednesday.
 
SBS confirmed that the 51-year-old entertainer is currently planning a private wedding with a younger fiancee. The production team of the SBS variety show “My Little Old Boy” (2016-) confirmed the marriage and teased the release of details in a future episode airing on May 11.
 

Related Article

As for whether Lee will continue appearing on “My Little Old Boy” and the SBS variety show “Dolsing Fourmen” (2021-) after getting married, the team said that “nothing has been discussed yet.”
 
The wedding is expected to take place in early summer.
 
Lee was previously married to singer and artist Lee Hye-young in 2004, but the couple divorced the following year.
 
Debuting in 1994 with Roo’ra, Lee later gained recognition as a producer for acts such as Chakra, S#arp and Country Kko Kko in the 1990s.
 
After transitioning into business, Lee accumulated debt amounting to 6.9 billion won ($4.8 million). He began repaying it in 2005 and made headlines last year after revealing on various programs that he had finally cleared all of it.
 
Lee is also a regular on the variety show “Men on a Mission” (2015-) on JTBC, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags marriage

More in Television

'My Little Old Boy' cast member Lee Sang-min set to marry in the summer

Kim Soo-hyun flies additional police complaint against YouTuber for cyberstalking

Netflix school violence drama 'Weak Hero: Class 2' tops weekly non-English series chart

Korean series 'S Line' wins Best Music at 2025 Canneseries

Companies seek recovery of $2 million in contract model fees from Kim Soo-hyun

Related Stories

Model Irene announces she’s tying the knot

Korean court rules in favor of same sex couple, recognizes partner as legal dependent

Actor Choi Yeo-jin set to marry boyfriend, wedding details to be broadcast on SBS reality show

Singer Tei to tie the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend

First-time brides in their 30s outnumber those in their 20s
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)