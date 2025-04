'My Little Old Boy' cast member Lee Sang-min set to marry in the summer

Singer and television personality Lee Sang-min, a former member of the 1990s pop group Roo’ra, is set to marry his noncelebrity girlfriend, according to a report by SBS on Wednesday.SBS confirmed that the 51-year-old entertainer is currently planning a private wedding with a younger fiancee. The production team of the SBS variety show “My Little Old Boy” (2016-) confirmed the marriage and teased the release of details in a future episode airing on May 11.As for whether Lee will continue appearing on “My Little Old Boy” and the SBS variety show “Dolsing Fourmen” (2021-) after getting married, the team said that “nothing has been discussed yet.”The wedding is expected to take place in early summer.Lee was previously married to singer and artist Lee Hye-young in 2004, but the couple divorced the following year.Debuting in 1994 with Roo’ra, Lee later gained recognition as a producer for acts such as Chakra, S#arp and Country Kko Kko in the 1990s.After transitioning into business, Lee accumulated debt amounting to 6.9 billion won ($4.8 million). He began repaying it in 2005 and made headlines last year after revealing on various programs that he had finally cleared all of it.Lee is also a regular on the variety show “Men on a Mission” (2015-) on JTBC, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.BY HYEON YE-SEUL [ [email protected]