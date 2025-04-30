 Netflix school violence drama 'Weak Hero: Class 2' tops weekly non-English series chart
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Netflix school violence drama 'Weak Hero: Class 2' tops weekly non-English series chart

Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 11:11
A still from Netflix's latest school violence drama series ″Weak Hero: Class 2″ [NETFLIX]

A still from Netflix's latest school violence drama series ″Weak Hero: Class 2″ [NETFLIX]

 
Netflix's latest school violence drama series "Weak Hero: Class 2" topped the platform's weekly non-English series chart, the streaming giant said Wednesday.
 
Based on a popular webtoon series of the same title, the new season of “Weak Hero,” also known as “Weak Hero Class 2,” was released on Friday, continuing the story of protagonist Yeon Si-eun, portrayed by Park Ji-hoon, as he starts a new chapter at a different school while grappling with his traumatic past.
 

Related Article

 
According to Netflix, the Korean action drama garnered 6.1 million views for the week ending Sunday.
 
Directed by You Su-min, who returns to the helm for the upcoming season, “Weak Hero” kicked off its journey on Wavve in November 2022 under the title “Weak Hero Class 1.”
 
"Weak Hero: Class 1," which first streamed on the local platform Wavve in November 2022 before Netflix picked up the sequel, also entered the chart at No. 8, likely boosted by the release and popularity of the second season. 
 
Joining it in the top 10 were five other Korean TV series: "Heavenly Ever After" at No. 5, "Resident Playbook" at No. 6, "When Life Gives You Tangerines" at No. 7 and "The Haunted Palace" at No. 9.

BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags Netflix

More in Television

Netflix school violence drama 'Weak Hero: Class 2' tops weekly non-English series chart

Korean series 'S Line' wins Best Music at 2025 Canneseries

Companies seek recovery of $2 million in contract model fees from Kim Soo-hyun

'Two Days and One Night' team warns against impersonators after spate of restaurant reservation no-shows

Kim Na-young apologizes over photo of children climbing elevator handrail

Related Stories

Kian84 to star in new Netflix variety show set on Ulleung Island

Netflix to unpack Korea’s education system in upcoming drama 'True Lesson'

Netflix's 'Single’s Inferno' to return for fourth season in January

Unpacking 'The Trunk': Series' complex story keeps evolving as you watch, says actor

Netflix turns profit as Tving and Wavve struggle
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)