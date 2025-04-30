Netflix school violence drama 'Weak Hero: Class 2' tops weekly non-English series chart
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 11:11
- YOON SO-YEON
Netflix's latest school violence drama series "Weak Hero: Class 2" topped the platform's weekly non-English series chart, the streaming giant said Wednesday.
Based on a popular webtoon series of the same title, the new season of “Weak Hero,” also known as “Weak Hero Class 2,” was released on Friday, continuing the story of protagonist Yeon Si-eun, portrayed by Park Ji-hoon, as he starts a new chapter at a different school while grappling with his traumatic past.
According to Netflix, the Korean action drama garnered 6.1 million views for the week ending Sunday.
Directed by You Su-min, who returns to the helm for the upcoming season, “Weak Hero” kicked off its journey on Wavve in November 2022 under the title “Weak Hero Class 1.”
"Weak Hero: Class 1," which first streamed on the local platform Wavve in November 2022 before Netflix picked up the sequel, also entered the chart at No. 8, likely boosted by the release and popularity of the second season.
Joining it in the top 10 were five other Korean TV series: "Heavenly Ever After" at No. 5, "Resident Playbook" at No. 6, "When Life Gives You Tangerines" at No. 7 and "The Haunted Palace" at No. 9.
