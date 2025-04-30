 11 incidents involving Chinese nationals photographing gov't facilities since June 2024: NIS
11 incidents involving Chinese nationals photographing gov't facilities since June 2024: NIS

Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 15:31
Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) headquarters [JOONGANG ILBO]

Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported there have been 11 separate incidents involving Chinese nationals photographing military bases and other sensitive facilities without authorization since June last year.
 
According to lawmakers Lee Seong-kweun of the People Power Party and Kim Byung-kee of the Democratic Party, the NIS made this report during a closed-door briefing with the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.
 

"Since June 2024, when a Chinese national used a drone to photograph an aircraft carrier docked at the Republic of Korea Navy’s Command in Busan, 10 more incidents have taken place," according to an NIS official.
 
"Targets included military bases, airports, ports and other critical infrastructure, such as the NIS headquarters."
 
Most of the individuals involved were short-term visitors to Korea, including tourists and international students. Some were reportedly minors, including high school students, according to NIS.
 
National Intelligence Service (NIS) logo [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

"While those caught claimed the photos were intended as travel souvenirs, the NIS assessed that their actions — such as using high-resolution cameras or radios just outside military zone boundaries — suggest deliberate attempts to circumvent Korean law," said NIS.
 
The agency believes the incidents to be part of low-intensity intelligence activities aimed at gathering information on key U.S. and Korean defense capabilities. It warned the activities could also be intended to deplete the country's counterespionage resources and weaken public vigilance.
 
"We are preparing response protocols and working to improve information-sharing among counterintelligence agencies," said NIS. "We also plan to gather expert input to address legal gaps in the Military Bases and Installations Protection Act."
 
Furthermore, the NIS stressed the need to revise the National Security Act to allow the prosecution of not only espionage activities related to North Korea but also of foreign individuals or entities seeking to obtain or leak sensitive information related to South Korea’s national security or economy.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags spy NIS China

11 incidents involving Chinese nationals photographing gov't facilities since June 2024: NIS

