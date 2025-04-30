 Korea to spend $79 million on developing next-generation defense technologies
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 10:11
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung looks around an exhibition on weapons development at the Agency for Defense Development in Daejeon on April 17. [YONHAP]

Korea will invest 113.4 billion won ($79.1 million) this year to develop next-generation defense technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and robots, the industry ministry said Wednesday.
 
The figure marks a 32.3 percent increase from the corresponding tally for 2024, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 

The investment will be funneled into 132 projects, including the development of an amphibious mobile reconnaissance robot and a micro-suicide drone system, as well as developing next-generation weapons systems for exports.
 
The government will also create a civil-military council on naval vessel maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) as part of efforts to strengthen the country's defense cooperation with the United States, the ministry said.
 
"To lead the fast-evolving defense market, we need to achieve technological innovations through the convergence of the cutting-edge technologies of the private sector, including AI and drones, and the defense sector," First Vice Industry Minister Park Sung-taek said.
 
 

Yonhap
