U.S. Secretary of the Navy Phelan’s visits Korean shipbuilding partners

Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 16:27
U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, right, shakes hands with Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong in Washington on April 24. [YONHAP]

As cooperation between Korea and the United States in the shipbuilding industry gains momentum under the second Donald Trump administration, U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan visited the headquarters of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean.
 
Phelan arrived in Korea on Wednesday to visit HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ headquarters in Ulsan and Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje plant in succession on the same day, according to the defense and shipbuilding industries.
 

Phelan was scheduled to meet with the top management of both companies to discuss potential collaboration on naval ship construction and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
 
Senior executives from both firms — including HD Hyundai’s Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun and Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan — were expected to meet with Phelan.
 
Trump has consistently emphasized his commitment to revitalizing the U.S. shipbuilding industry and underscored the need for cooperation with Korea, which possesses the world’s top shipbuilding competitiveness.
 
Prior to his Korean visit, Phelan visited Japan on Monday, where he toured local shipyards and met with Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani to discuss bilateral cooperation in defense manufacturing, including joint maintenance of U.S. naval vessels.
 
In an interview with Nikkei ahead of the trip, Phelan stated, “cooperation with allied nations like Japan and Korea, which have outstanding shipbuilding capabilities, is essential,” adding, “we aim to revive the U.S. shipbuilding industry by joining forces with Korea, ranked second globally, and Japan, ranked third.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
