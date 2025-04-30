Arab delegation maintains Gyeongju ties dating back to Unified Silla with tour
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 18:52
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
A delegation of Arab diplomats visited Korea’s historic city of Gyeongju in North Gyeongsang from Tuesday to Wednesday as part of a familiarization tour designed to explore the cultural legacy of exchanges with the Arab world during the Unified Silla (668-935) era and strengthen contemporary diplomatic and regional ties.
Jointly hosted by the provincial government of North Gyeongsang, the Gyeongsangbuk-do Culture and Tourism Organization and the Korea-Arab Society, the two-day program titled “Fam Tour of Silla-Arab Silk Road” aimed at highlighting longstanding historical ties between the ancient Korean kingdom of Silla and Arab traders who reached the region via the Silk Road.
The delegation included the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Abdulla Saif Al Nuami, Ambassador of Oman Zakariya bin Hamad Al Saadi, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Sami M. Alsadhan and Ambassador of Bahrain Saud Hassan Ali Al Nusuf, the chargé d'affaires ad interim of Iraq and the deputy chiefs of mission of Morocco and Tunisia.
The tour began in Pohang, where the group visited Posco's headquarters and museum to learn about Korea’s industrial development.
In Gyeongju, the diplomats explored prominent cultural heritage sites from the Silla period, including Donggung Palace and Wolji Pond, the Wonseong Royal Tomb — known for a stone statue believed to depict a foreign military figure with Arabic features — and Bulguksa Temple, which houses seven designated national treasures.
The visit also included a stop at Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power's Wolseong headquarters, where the delegation received briefings on Korea’s nuclear power capabilities and energy infrastructure.
North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo emphasized that the ties forged during the Silla period "continue to this day" and expressed hope that the tour will "serve as a bridge to strengthen the relations between Korea and the Arab world," the Korea-Arab Society said through a press release Wednesday.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)