Wildfire risk critical as summer weather arrives early on Korean Peninsula
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 17:51
As unseasonably hot and dry weather continues across Korea, wildfire risks have reached critical levels — but nationwide rainfall is expected on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief.
Rain continues to be forecast during the Children's Day holiday weekend, prompting caution for those planning outdoor activities.
As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, temperatures hit 28 degrees Celsius (82 degrees Fahrenheit) in Daegu and 25.5 degrees in Seoul, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), with summer heat arriving early and persisting throughout the day with clear skies.
Most regions were placed under dry weather advisories. The danger is particularly high on parts of the east coast and in inland areas, where forest conditions are extremely dry under current warnings.
“The atmosphere will remain very dry through today [Wednesday],” said the KMA. “Winds are also strong, so even a small spark could lead to a large fire. We urge the public to refrain from hiking and to take extra care to prevent forest fires and other outdoor blazes.”
Rain is forecast nationwide on Thursday, the start of the holiday stretch, and is expected to soak the dry ground. A narrow band of rain clouds will sweep across the Korean Peninsula from morning to afternoon, with local downpours reaching up to 10 millimeters (0.4 inches) per hour. Accumulated rainfall may exceed 50 millimeters in some areas. As a result, most dry weather advisories are expected to be lifted.
“An upper-level trough will move southward in the form of a front,” said KMA forecast analyst Gong Sang-min. “The strong rainband will be accompanied by thunder, lightning, gusty winds and, in some areas, even small hail.”
The inflow of cold air is also expected to cause a sharp drop in temperatures, with morning lows on Thursday ranging from 7 to 16 degrees Celsius and daytime highs between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius.
Skies will mostly clear by Friday as the front passes and high pressure takes hold. However, rain is expected to return on Saturday. While not as intense as the Thursday showers, the rain is likely to persist, particularly in the central and southern regions.
Children’s Day on Monday may also be wet, with low pressure systems moving across the country from north and south, bringing rain to Jeju Island and southern areas. On the substitute holiday, Tuesday, showers are expected to begin in the capital region and the inland parts of Gangwon before spreading nationwide.
“May 2 and 4 should bring mostly clear skies, but there is a chance of rain on May 3, 5 and 6,” Gong said. “It’s a popular time for travel, but the weather is highly prone to change.”
Temperatures will remain 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below average through May 7 due to the combination of rain and cooler air. The daily temperature range will also be wide, prompting health precautions for those venturing outside.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)