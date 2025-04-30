Kim Jong-un unlikely to attend Russia's Victory Day celebrations
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 14:26
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is not expected to attend Russia’s Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, despite deepening ties between the two countries.
Instead, North Korea is planning to send a delegation likely led by Choe Ryong-hae, president of the Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) Presidium — a position equivalent to the speaker of the National Assembly in South Korea.
Multiple sources familiar with North Korean affairs told the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, on Wednesday that Pyongyang is preparing to dispatch a delegation to Russia from May 7 to 10.
“Based on precedent, Choe is the most likely candidate to head the group,” one source said.
North Korea marked the holiday in similar fashion in 2015, when then-head of the SPA Kim Yong-nam led a delegation to the 70th anniversary of Russia’s World War II victory.
There had initially been speculation in diplomatic circles that the North Korean leader might personally attend this year’s event, given his growing rapport with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin extended a formal invitation during his visit to North Korea in June 2024, and the two countries have since taken steps to formalize military cooperation — including Moscow’s recognition of North Korean troops being dispatched to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine.
However, analysts believe Kim ultimately decided against attending due to the political burden of “debuting” in multilateral diplomacy. Lacking extensive experience in summits, Kim may have been reluctant to appear alongside other world leaders, which could conflict with North Korea’s portrayal of him as the “supreme dignity.”
Although Russia has hinted at “high-level contact” in the run-up to the event, North Korean state media has shown no signs of preparing for Kim’s participation.
Regional developments may have also factored into Kim’s decision. Analysts suggest he is closely monitoring tensions involving the United States and South Korea, including the aftermath of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war with China as well as the Dec. 3 martial law incident and the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, which has led to a snap presidential election scheduled for June 3.
Another source said Kim conveyed his decision indirectly to Putin when he met with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, a close Putin ally, in Pyongyang on March 21.
“He reportedly said he couldn’t leave the country due to the domestic and international situation,” the source explained.
Still, the possibility remains that Kim could meet with Putin separately in Russia at a later date outside the context of the Victory Day event. North Korea’s potential participation in the military parade, to which its troops have been invited, also remains unconfirmed.
Meanwhile, Pyongyang and Moscow appear set to continue strengthening ties. According to Russian state media outlet Tass, both countries held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for a new automobile bridge over the Tumen River, which marks part of their shared border.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and North Korean Cabinet Premier Pak Thae-song were in attendance.
The bridge, scheduled for completion by December 2026, is expected to provide a vital land route for freight and passengers between the two countries. Experts say the new infrastructure will boost not only logistics and military cooperation but also North Korea’s tourism sector — a key priority for Kim.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO, LEE YU-JUNG [[email protected]]
