NIS estimates 4,700 North Korean casualties in Russia's war in Ukraine
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 18:55
North Korea has deployed around 15,000 troops to assist Russia in its war against Ukraine on two separate occasions, according to the National Intelligence Service (NIS). Of those deployed, about 4,700 are believed to have been killed or injured.
NIS Director Cho Tae-yong reported the findings to the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. Following the meeting, lawmakers Lee Seong-kweun of the People Power Party and Kim Byung-kee of the Democratic Party told reporters, “North Korean casualties are estimated at around 4,700, including some 600 deaths. Around 2,000 of them were repatriated to North Korea by plane or train as of March.
“These personnel are currently being quarantined in locations such as Pyongyang, and the deceased were cremated in Kursk before being returned to the North,” they added.
The NIS believes that the deployed North Korean forces were primarily involved in Russia’s operation to retake Kursk.
“As Russia has regained most of its territory, combat has decreased since March,” said Rep. Lee. “Although there’s been no visible sign of a third troop deployment, the possibility remains.”
Kursk, located in southwestern Russia, was briefly seized by Ukrainian forces in August last year but was recaptured by Russia in March.
“North Korean troops have become more familiar with using advanced weapons, improving their combat capabilities and reducing earlier shortcomings,” Rep. Lee added. “However, incidents of misconduct such as heavy drinking and theft have been reported due to the extended deployment.”
Regarding Russia’s recent acknowledgment of North Korean troop presence, the NIS interpreted it as a strategic compromise between Kim Jong-un’s desire to strengthen postwar alliance ties with Russia, and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s need to frame the war as a dramatic “holy war.”
Lawmakers also raised questions about the status of two captured North Korean soldiers held by Ukrainian forces.
“The NIS will provide necessary protection if they request to come to South Korea, based on principles and existing laws,” said a committee official. “However, the two prisoners have not fully expressed a desire to defect. Since North Korea is now recognized as a party to the war, it has gained negotiating leverage and is reportedly seeking to have them returned, which could complicate the situation.”
In return for troop deployments, North Korea is believed to have received military technology and equipment from Russia.
“We were briefed that North Korea received technical guidance for reconnaissance satellites and launch vehicles, as well as physical assets such as drones, electronic warfare equipment and SA-22 surface-to-air missile systems,” Rep. Kim said. “Additionally, North Korea and Russia are discussing modernization efforts across 14 industries, including metals, aerospace, energy and tourism. Around 15,000 North Korean laborers have also been sent to Russia.”
The NIS also presented internal North Korean military developments the same day.
“Weapons-grade plutonium production continues at the Yongbyon nuclear facility,” said Rep. Lee. “The Punggye-ri tunnels are being maintained to allow for a nuclear test at any time if Kim Jong-un makes the decision.
“Cyberattacks have become more sophisticated, involving ‘Q-shing’ emails that use QR codes. Cyber collaboration with Russia is also intensifying,” Rep. Lee added. “North Korea has stolen an estimated 6 trillion won [$4.22 billion] worth of cryptocurrency from global targets since 2016.”
Regarding Kim Jong-un’s current activities, Rep. Lee said that he has been “actively involved in national defense and domestic affairs without any signs of health issues.
“He’s preoccupied with preparations for the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the Ninth Workers’ Party Congress, resolving concerns about relations with Russia and responding to a possible second Trump administration.”
He also noted that “the regime is looking to bolster policy momentum through internal discipline and a series of political events including Secretariat meetings and People’s Committee gatherings.”
Meanwhile, the NIS reported that since June last year, there have been 11 incidents of Chinese nationals illegally photographing South Korean military sites and other sensitive facilities.
“The first case occurred in June 2024, when a Chinese national used a drone to film an aircraft carrier docked at the Republic of Korea Fleet Command in Busan,” said Rep. Lee. “Targets included military bases, airports, ports and even NIS facilities. Most of the individuals involved were temporary visitors or international students, and some were minors.”
Although the suspects claimed the footage was for travel documentation, “it appears they were deliberately avoiding detection under domestic laws by filming from outside perimeter lines,” said a committee official.
“We must revise the espionage laws to ensure that not only North Koreans, but any foreigners attempting to detect, obtain or leak our state secrets are prosecuted to the fullest extent,” Rep. Lee said.
