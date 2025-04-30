About 600 North Koreans killed in Ukraine war, South Korean lawmaker says

Kim Jong-un unlikely to attend Russia's Victory Day celebrations

NIS estimates 4,700 North Korean casualties in Russia's war in Ukraine

Related Stories

North Korean troops killed, wounded in battles with Ukrainian forces

What the North gains by going to war in Ukraine

Kyiv releases propaganda video urging North Korean troops in Russia-Ukraine war to surrender

North Korean soldier captured by Ukraine expresses desire to defect to South: Report

North Korea signals that any troop dispatch to Russia would align with international law