 North Korea, Russia start construction on Tumen River bridge
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea, Russia start construction on Tumen River bridge

Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 20:05
This satellite imagery, provided by South Korea's Ministry of Unification on April 30, shows signs of North Korea and Russia preparing to start the construction of a road bridge linking the two nations across the Tumen River. [YONHAP]

This satellite imagery, provided by South Korea's Ministry of Unification on April 30, shows signs of North Korea and Russia preparing to start the construction of a road bridge linking the two nations across the Tumen River. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea and Russia on Wednesday launched the construction of a road bridge spanning the Tumen River demarcating their shared border, a Russian report said, as the two nations have been deepening cooperation.
 
Russia's Tass news agency reported that the ceremony was held virtually, with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin attending via video link. The outlet quoted him as saying that the construction "is a big milestone for Russian-North Korean relations."
 

Related Article

From the North Korean side, Premier Pak Thae-song attended the ceremony.
 
In June of last year, North Korea and Russia agreed to build the bridge across the border river, with construction expected to be completed by the end of 2026, as the leaders of the two nations signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty to bolster cooperation.
 
Tass also quoted Mishustin as saying, "It symbolizes our common intention to strengthen friendly neighborly relations, to boost transregional cooperation."
 
Earlier in the day, South Korea's Ministry of Unification suggested that North Korea and Russia may hold the launching ceremony, citing satellite imagery showing related Russian facilities and a helipad installed on Russia's side, with North Korea presumably installing fireworks for the celebration.
 
The 850-meter-long (2,788-foot-long) road bridge, if completed, is expected to facilitate the flow of goods and travelers between the two nations, as they have been bolstering cooperation in various fields, including the military and economy.
 
Currently, North Korea and Russia have only one railway bridge linking the North's Tumen River station with Russia's Khasan station. The bridge opened in August 1959.

Yonhap
tags north korea russia

More in North Korea

North Korea, Russia start construction on Tumen River bridge

NIS estimates 4,700 North Korean casualties in Russia's war in Ukraine

Russia releases combat footage showing North Korean soldiers in Kursk

Kim Jong-un unlikely to attend Russia's Victory Day celebrations

About 600 North Koreans killed in Ukraine war, South Korean lawmaker says

Related Stories

Head of North's legislature meets Russian delegation in Pyongyang

Russia says it can provide military assistance to North Korea if needed, RIA reports

North, Russia agree on continuing medical cooperation

North Korea presumed to send at least 3,000 more troops to Russia, South says

Russia sends 447 goats to North Korea in a sign of deepening ties
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)