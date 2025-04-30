North Korea, Russia start construction on Tumen River bridge

North Korea and Russia on Wednesday launched the construction of a road bridge spanning the Tumen River demarcating their shared border, a Russian report said, as the two nations have been deepening cooperation.Russia's Tass news agency reported that the ceremony was held virtually, with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin attending via video link. The outlet quoted him as saying that the construction "is a big milestone for Russian-North Korean relations."From the North Korean side, Premier Pak Thae-song attended the ceremony.In June of last year, North Korea and Russia agreed to build the bridge across the border river, with construction expected to be completed by the end of 2026, as the leaders of the two nations signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty to bolster cooperation.Tass also quoted Mishustin as saying, "It symbolizes our common intention to strengthen friendly neighborly relations, to boost transregional cooperation."Earlier in the day, South Korea's Ministry of Unification suggested that North Korea and Russia may hold the launching ceremony, citing satellite imagery showing related Russian facilities and a helipad installed on Russia's side, with North Korea presumably installing fireworks for the celebration.The 850-meter-long (2,788-foot-long) road bridge, if completed, is expected to facilitate the flow of goods and travelers between the two nations, as they have been bolstering cooperation in various fields, including the military and economy.Currently, North Korea and Russia have only one railway bridge linking the North's Tumen River station with Russia's Khasan station. The bridge opened in August 1959.Yonhap