North Korea's new warship likely launched before construction complete: Report
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 11:56
The 5,000-ton warship recently unveiled by North Korea appears to have been launched before its construction was complete, according to U.S.-based North Korea analysis site 38 North.
In a report published on Tuesday, 38 North said satellite imagery showed that the new destroyer, which was featured in a launch ceremony on Friday at the Nampo Naval Shipyard on North Korea’s west coast, had been moved back to a dry dock, where ships are built and repaired, by Monday — just three days later.
Two tugboats were reportedly used to move the vessel, which could indicate that the ship lacked self-propulsion capability at the time, the outlet noted.
Photographs and footage released by North Korean state media on Saturday showed the ship stationary at the dock during the launch ceremony, reinforcing the possibility that it was not yet fully operational, 38 North reported.
Construction of the Choe Hyon destroyer began in May 2023 and proceeded rapidly, according to 38 North. By late March this year, the vessel was moved out of its indoor construction hall and transferred to a floating dry dock, before being moved again for the Friday launch ceremony.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the launch ceremony.
North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday that the new destroyer’s onboard weapons systems were undergoing performance and combat readiness tests by the Missile General Bureau, the Academy of National Defense Science, and the Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare General Bureau.
Three days after the launch, on Monday, the ship reportedly underwent tests of its supersonic and strategic cruise missiles, antiaircraft missiles and 127-millimeter naval automatic gun systems.
The following day, additional tests included ship-to-ship tactical guided weapons, various onboard automatic cannons, smoke generators and electronic countermeasure systems.
Kim visited the ship to observe the tests and praised the swift start to performance trials. He reportedly instructed military officials to complete the integration of the weapons systems for operational deployment as soon as possible.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)