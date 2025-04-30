Russia releases combat footage showing North Korean soldiers in Kursk
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 15:50
North Korean troops were shown in a new video, released by Russia, participating in the Russian military’s operation to retake the Kursk region, sparking strong international condemnation.
Russia’s state-run Tass News Agency released the video footage on Tuesday showing North Korean forces joining Russian troops in what was described as a liberation operation in the Suzhansky district of Kursk, near the Russian border.
The video featured North Korean soldiers firing alongside Russian troops, planting a red Soviet flag beside a Russian one, examining captured Ukrainian tanks, laying wreaths at a memorial wall and saluting at the memorial wall.
The United States immediately condemned the footage. U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said at a briefing Tuesday that North Korea’s troop deployments to Russia “directly violates United Nations Security Council Resolutions 1718, 1874 and 2270,” and third-party states involvement including that of North Korea “have perpetuated the Russia-Ukraine war and they bear responsibility for it.”
Bruce also said all military cooperation between Russia and North Korea must cease.
The day before, North Korea’s Central Military Commission officially confirmed the deployment, stating through a written statement in Rodong Sinmun that the dispatch was made under the orders of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the Russian region of Kursk.
The Russian government and President Vladimir Putin officially acknowledged the deployment for the first time on Saturday and expressed their gratitude to North Korea's leadership.
According to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), an estimated 4,700 North Korean troops have become casualties during their deployment in Russia, including approximately 600 deaths.
Analysts suggest that North Korea's decision to officially acknowledge its involvement in the war aims to enhance its international stature, gain propaganda benefits and reinforce its alliance with Russia.
“Russia is using its victory in Kursk to try and shift the deadlock in the negotiation phase,” said Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification (KINU).
Some also interpret North Korea’s restraint from directly criticizing the United States as a strategic move to leave the door open for diplomacy with the Donald Trump administration.
NK News reported that Russia may be trying to “use the current situation as leverage” in potential negotiations with the Trump administration.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the international community to ensure that the war ends fairly, stressing, “Putin must receive no reward, especially not territory.”
Zelensky reaffirmed that Ukraine would not accept Russia’s conditions for a ceasefire, which include recognition of Russian control over Crimea and four occupied territories.
At a UN Security Council meeting held for the first time since the acknowledgment of North Korea’s troop deployment, member states strongly condemned the action.
South Korea’s Ambassador to the UN Hwang Joon-kook said the deployment “clearly violates Security Council resolutions,” and Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa called it a “crime.”
In contrast, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya defended the move, stating, “we are grateful to our brothers [North Korean troops] for fighting bravely,” and argued there was nothing wrong with the deployment. North Korea did not attend the meeting.
Putin, who has recently deepened ties with North Korea, hinted at the possibility of North Korean troops participating in the Victory Day military parade on May 9, which marks the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II.
“We deeply value that military formations from many of the countries represented here will march shoulder to shoulder with Russian soldiers in the Victory Parade on Red Square,” Putin said, according to Tass News Agency. “We are expecting many national leaders to attend the ceremony.”
Russia had invited North Korea to the parade last November.
However, it appears unlikely that Kim Jong-un will attend. According to an exclusive report by the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, on Wednesday, a North Korean delegation is expected to be sent in his place.
BY HAN JEE-HYE [[email protected]]
