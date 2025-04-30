U.S. State Department criticizes North Korea's troop deployment to Russia
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 11:58
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday criticized North Korea’s deployment of troops to Russia, stating that Pyongyang and other third-party states “have perpetuated the Russia-Ukraine war and they bear responsibility for it.”
"North Korea is not being helpful,” said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce at a briefing on Tuesday. “There are other nations that also are facilitating this carnage, and their actions make it possible to continue.”
Bruce expressed deep concern over North Korea’s direct involvement in the war.
"North Korea’s military deployment to Russia and any support provided by the Russian Federation to the DPRK in return must end,” she stated, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
She added that any training of North Korean forces by Russia “directly violates United Nations Security Council Resolutions 1718, 1874 and 2270,” which “collectively impose a broad prohibition on providing or receiving military training or assistance to or from the DPRK.”
On the possibility of U.S. mediation to end the war, Bruce relayed a message from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying, “We are now at a time where concrete proposals need to be delivered by the two parties on how to end this conflict,” adding, “How we proceed from here is a decision that belongs now to the president.”
“If there is no progress, we will step back as mediators in this process,” Bruce said.
“Both the Secretary and the President are very transparent men, and the American people have been watching this process openly, which itself is kind of a new experience,” she added.
Meanwhile, speculation is growing over whether North Korean troops will take part in Russia’s Victory Day military parade on May 9, commemorating the end of World War II.
Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted at such a possibility, saying at the “Great Heritage — Common Future” forum in Volgograd, “We deeply value that military formations from many of the countries represented here will march shoulder to shoulder with Russian soldiers in the Victory Parade on Red Square,” according to state-run media Tass News Agency.
Last November, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov extended a formal invitation during his visit to North Korea, asking North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to send troops to participate in the parade.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
