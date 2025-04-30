Han Duck-soo expected to resign, announce presidential run this week
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 17:54
Korea's acting president and prime minister, Han Duck-soo, is expected to step down from his post on Thursday morning after chairing a national security ministers’ meeting, ending his official duties and paving the way for a presidential run.
According to Han's aides, he is considering visiting the Parliamentarians' Society in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, immediately after submitting his resignation, using the opportunity to frame his candidacy around ending the imperial presidency, shortening the presidential term and pushing for constitutional reform to overcome political polarization.
Han's close aides said he is strongly considering announcing his resignation on Thursday and declaring his candidacy the following day.
On Friday, he plans to register as an independent presidential candidate with the National Election Commission, and on Saturday, once the People Power Party finalizes its nominee, he intends to begin negotiations for a unified candidacy.
Han’s team has already leased office space in Yeouido, Seoul, and begun building a campaign around Han's former chief aide and secretary, Son Young-taek. Former officials from both the Prime Minister’s Office and the presidential office are steadily joining the team.
Han plans to deliver separate public addresses to explain his resignation and candidacy, marking the end of his five-decade-long career of public service and laying out his reasons for stepping down. He will again apologize for failing to prevent the Dec. 3 emergency martial law incident during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and will address his own impeachment as well as nearly 30 impeachment motions initiated by the Democratic Party (DP). His message is expected to stress that extreme political conflict cannot solve crises in trade and the economy.
As reasons for his candidacy, Han will argue for constitutional reform to reduce presidential and parliamentary power, even if it means shortening his own term. He also plans to propose forming a grand coalition Cabinet and presenting sustainable economic growth policies for the younger generation.
His first official campaign activity is likely to be a visit to the Parliamentarians’ Society, where he will deliver a message on constitutional revision and political restoration. Han has repeatedly said that "there have always been politicians who put the country above partisan interests in times of national crisis.”
The Parliamentarians' Society President Chung Dae-chul said in a telephone interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, on Wednesday that Han "called me last night and said he'll visit soon," adding that he hopes to "gather elder politicians from both parties to speak about the need for constitutional reform and political cooperation.”
Han will also begin efforts to build an anti–Lee Jae-myung “big tent” coalition. He is seeking meetings with former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, senior adviser to the New Future Party, and Lee Jun-seok, presidential candidate of the Reform Party.
Han called the former prime minister on Wednesday to express interest in having dinner together. While Lee Nak-yon said no schedule has been confirmed, a meeting between the two is expected soon.
Lee Jun-seok, who opposes the coalition idea, said, Han “is very unlikely to have his name on the final ballot one month from now.” Still, he indicated he would not avoid a meeting.
As Han’s candidacy appears increasingly likely, the (DP) expressed opposition. Senior party official Kim Min-seok held a press conference Wednesday, saying, “The mass resignation of Han’s key aides suggests that they were engaging in preliminary electioneering while still in office," and added that they have "credible information that Han maintained a situation room composed of former National Intelligence Service personnel while serving as acting president. We will reveal who was involved at the right time.”
Han continued to focus on trade and economic affairs on Wednesday, meeting with U.S. Navy Secretary John P. Phelan.
The acting president said, “Cooperation in shipbuilding is a win-win area for Korea and the United States," and added that "Korea is the ideal partner to help rebuild the U.S. shipbuilding industry.”
Han emphasized the trust built through successful Korean maintenance and repair of U.S. naval vessels and expressed hope for deeper collaboration.
BY PARK TAE-IN, KIM GYU-TAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)