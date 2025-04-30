Nursing home operated by former first lady's family probed amid elder abuse allegations
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 14:00
A nursing home in Namyangju, Gyeonggi, operated by in-laws of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, is under investigation following reports of elder abuse.
The Namyangju city government and the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) confirmed on Wednesday they had launched a probe into a facility located in Hwado-eup, after receiving a public interest report alleging inadequate meal services for residents.
Despite a monthly food budget of 375,000 won ($263) per resident, the facility allegedly served spoiled fruit and provided substandard meals, the report said.
The whistleblower also claimed that in December last year, a resident in their 80s who experienced diarrhea and bloody stools was denied a hospital transfer for three weeks, resulting in their death.
Other allegations include prolonged use of physical restraints — such as tying immobile elderly residents to their beds for 24 hours — without complying with legally required documentation.
The facility had previously been cited in a 2019 city inspection for misappropriating food expenses and violating regulations related to the use of physical restraints.
The nursing home, which opened in 2017, is run by the family of Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon. Kim’s older brother, Kim Jin-woo, is listed as the official representative, though the facility is reportedly managed in practice by their mother, Choi Eun-soon.
City officials and the NHIS are currently conducting an on-site investigation.
“We are carrying out a joint inspection after receiving a report via the NHIS. Depending on the results, administrative action will be taken,” said a Namyangju city official.
“The city holds jurisdiction for the investigation and we are assisting in the process,” said a NHIS official.
