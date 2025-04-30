Top court to allow live broadcasts of ruling in Lee Jae-myung appeals case
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 12:03
- LIM JEONG-WON
The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday it would allow the media to live broadcast its ruling in Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung's appeals trial for alleged election law violations set for Thursday.
Lee has been charged with violating the Public Official Election Act for allegedly making false statements during the 2022 presidential campaign.
