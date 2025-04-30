Top court to allow live broadcasts of ruling in Lee Jae-myung appeals case

Nursing home operated by former first lady's family probed amid elder abuse allegations

AI takes center stage as candidates unveil plans ahead of Korea's presidential election

Who is the mysterious shaman with alleged ties with Yoon?

Han Duck-soo expected to resign, announce presidential run this week

Related Stories

Too late

Forget about ‘reclusive’ first ladies

First lady Kim Keon-hee continues to make public appearances despite debate

Time to set up an office for the first lady (KOR)

Time to set up an office for the first lady