Yoon's private home raided, prosecutors search for evidence of ties with shaman
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 09:41
- LIM JEONG-WON
Prosecutors raided former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee’s private residence in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Wednesday.
Prosecutors investigating alleged ties between Yoon and Kim and shaman Jeon Seong-bae, also known as Geon Jin, raided the Acrovista apartment complex to secure documents related to the case.
Jeon is believed to have been involved in Yoon's presidential campaign before his election in March 2022, and has been accused of flaunting his personal ties to the first family.
Jeon was detained by prosecutors last December on suspicion of receiving illegal political funds from politicians and candidates who ran for office in the 2018 local elections.
Yoon and Kim vacated the presidential residence in Yongsan, central Seoul, and moved to Acrovista on April 11 after Yoon was removed from office by the Constitutional Court on April 4.
