Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 06:40
Training under trains: A gym inside Ttukseom Station offers a ticket to convenient workouts
뚝섬역에서 키우는 뚝심…편리한 운동 환경 제공하는 지하철역
Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사
Monday, April 21, 2025
Half the battle of working out is just getting yourself to the gym. For this reporter, that journey took me somewhere I never expected — a fully equipped fitness center tucked inside a Seoul subway station. Just before noon on Thursday, I headed to the bustling Ttukseom Station on subway line No. 2, located in the hip Seongsu-dong neighborhood in eastern Seoul. Between exits 3 and 6, I spotted a wall labeled “Fit Station” and next to it, a local fitness chain, Good Habit PT.
work out: 운동하다
fully equipped: 완비된
spot: 발견하다
운동 정복의 절반은 헬스장까지 가는 것에 달렸다. 이 여정은 예상치 못한 곳으로 나를 이끌었다. 바로 서울 지하철역 안에 자리 잡은 모든 시설이 완비된 헬스장이다. 목요일(4월17일) 정오 무렵, 힙한 서울 성수동 인근 2호선 뚝섬역으로 향했다. 3번과 6번 출구 사이에서 ‘핏 스테이션’이라는 간판과 개인트레이닝 전문 업체 ‘좋은습관PT’를 발견했다.
From the outside, it looked more like a compact health shop than a full-fledged workout space. But when I pressed a button, the glass doors slid open to reveal a surprisingly spacious 330-square-meter (3,552-square-feet) gym and a friendly coach who greeted me.
compact: 소형, 작은
full-fledged: 제대로 갖춘
spacious: 넓은, 널찍한
밖에서 보기에는 제대로 갖춘 운동 시설이 아닌 소형 건강용품 매장으로 보였다. 하지만 버튼을 누르자 유리문이 열리고, 예상 외로 넓은 330㎡ 규모 헬스장이 보였다. 친절한 트레이너(코치)가 반겨주었다.
The Fit Station at Ttukseom opened in December as part of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s initiative to repurpose underused spaces in subway stations. The Seongsu Fit Station is the second such project, following the opening of Runner Station in Yeouinaru Station in western Seoul last May.
underused space: 유휴 공간
뚝섬역 핏스테이션은 서울시가 지하철역 유휴 공간을 활용하는 계획의 일환으로 조성, 지난해 12월 개관했다. 이는 지난해 5월 여의나루역에 문을 연 ‘러너 스테이션’에 이어 두 번째 사례다.
The coach immediately noticed I was a first-timer and introduced the gym’s facilities, including the locker rooms and showers. As somewhat of a gym newbie, I entered with slight trepidation about being seen struggling through workouts by passersby. The anxiety quickly faded after seeing that the exterior wall was an opaque glass, shielding my workout session from commuters outside. Thursday’s noon session included five participants, including myself. The other four, of course, appeared far more experienced.
newbie: 초보자
trepidation: 두려움, 망설임
트레이너는 내가 처음 헬스장에 온 것을 단번에 알아채고, 탈의실, 샤워실을 포함한 전체 시설을 안내했다. 헬스 초보자로서 사람들이 보는 앞에서 힘겹게 운동하는 모습을 보일까 약간 망설였다. 외벽이 불투명 유리로 돼 있어 밖에서 오가는 행인에겐 보이지 않는다는 사실을 확인하고 불안감은 이내 사라졌다. 이날 수업에는 나를 포함, 5명이 참여했다. 물론 다른 4명은 나보다 훨씬 경험이 많아 보였다.
Aside from its unusual location inside a subway station, the fitness studio felt just like any other well-equipped gym. What genuinely sets it apart, though, is its accessibility. With sessions offered in the early morning, at noon and in the evening, the center caters to busy professionals who want to squeeze in a workout before work, on their lunch break or after clocking out.
set it apart: 차별화되다, ~을/를 돋보이게 만들다
accessibility: 접근성
clocking out: 퇴근 후
지하철역 안에 있다는 것을 제외하면, 이 피트니스 센터는 시설이 잘 갖춰진 일반 헬스장과 크게 다를 것이 없었다. 진짜 차별화되는 점은 접근성이다. 새벽, 정오, 저녁에 수업이 있어 바쁜 직장인들이 출근 전, 점심시간, 퇴근 이후 틈틈이 운동 시간을 끼워 넣을 수 있도록 돼 있다.
WRITTEN BY CHO JUNG-WOO AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
