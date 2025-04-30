17-year-old suspect in high school knife attack arrested
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 19:56
A 17-year-old high school student who injured six people in a knife attack on and around his school campus in Cheongju was formally arrested on Wednesday.
“There is concern that he may flee, and there are unavoidable reasons to detain him given his status as a juvenile,” the Cheongju District Court stated while issuing the warrant.
“The suspect prepared weapons in advance and planned the attack,” said the presiding judge. “He committed an indiscriminate assault targeting an unspecified number of victims.”
The suspect appeared at the court around 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday for his warrant review hearing. He responded to questions from reporters such as “What was difficult about school life?” and “Do you have anything to say to the victims?” by bowing his head and replying twice, “I’m sorry,” before entering the building.
The attack occurred at approximately 8:33 a.m. on Monday when the suspect assaulted six people — including faculty members and local residents — using knives and physical force in and around the hallways of his school.
The suspect, who is enrolled in a special education program, reportedly brought multiple knives with him to school that morning and told his counselor that he was “quitting school.” When the teacher tried to dissuade him, the suspect pulled out a weapon and began his rampage, according to investigators.
Authorities said that the suspect, who has been identified as having borderline intellectual function, faced various difficulties in his school life, including social relationships. During police questioning, he reportedly stated, “I intended to harm whoever I came across.”
