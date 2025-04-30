 Bus union starts partial strike, city government to run free shuttles
Published: 30 Apr. 2025, 06:24 Updated: 30 Apr. 2025, 06:26
Buses are parked at a garage on April 29. [YONHAP]

Major commuter chaos is expected in Seoul as the Seoul Bus Labor Union began its partial strike on Wednesday morning starting at 4 a.m.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Government asked commuters to take alternative transportation and district governments are handing out information on free shuttles in major regions.
 

Seoul Metro will run additional subways from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 47 additional trains will run from subway Lines No. 1 through 8.
 
"We will work to minimize citizen inconvenience in any way possible," the Seoul city government said.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
