Bus union starts partial strike, city government to run free shuttles

Major commuter chaos is expected in Seoul as the Seoul Bus Labor Union began its partial strike on Wednesday morning starting at 4 a.m.The Seoul Metropolitan Government asked commuters to take alternative transportation and district governments are handing out information on free shuttles in major regions.Seoul Metro will run additional subways from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 47 additional trains will run from subway Lines No. 1 through 8."We will work to minimize citizen inconvenience in any way possible," the Seoul city government said.BY YOON SO-YEON [ [email protected]